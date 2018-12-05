A man is in hospital with serious head and facial injuries after being attacked by two men in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at about 03:20 on George Street near the junction with Frederick Street.

The 39-year-old man was approached by two men who assaulted him.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service. He was later transferred to the Western General Hospital.

The attackers ran off down Frederick Street, away from the city centre.

They are both white and were wearing dark-coloured clothing.

One of the attackers is between 30-40-years-old, about 5ft 11in and was wearing a black puffa jacket.

Det Insp Grant Johnston, of Police Scotland, said: "Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident, and I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward.

"I would especially like to hear from anyone who may have seen the victim or the suspects before the incident.

"Anyone with any information to assist our inquiries and in tracing those involved, is asked to get in touch immediately."