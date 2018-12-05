Man in court charged with punching Hearts goalkeeper
- 5 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 23-year old man has appeared in court charged with assaulting Hearts FC goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal during an Edinburgh derby match.
Edward Harrold, of Musselburgh, allegedly punched Zdenek Zlamal on the head while his side were playing Hibs at Tynecastle Stadium.
The Hibs manager Neil Lennon was struck by a coin thrown from the crowd during the same game.
Mr Harold pleaded not guilty and a trial was fixed for next February.