Image copyright SNS Group Alan Harvey

A 23-year old man has appeared in court charged with assaulting Hearts FC goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal during an Edinburgh derby match.

Edward Harrold, of Musselburgh, allegedly punched Zdenek Zlamal on the head while his side were playing Hibs at Tynecastle Stadium.

The Hibs manager Neil Lennon was struck by a coin thrown from the crowd during the same game.

Mr Harold pleaded not guilty and a trial was fixed for next February.