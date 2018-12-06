Image caption The three pilot whales had been seen near the coastline on Tuesday

Three whales have died after beaching in the Firth of Forth.

The pilot whales were found stranded on mud flats at Torryburn in Fife on Wednesday, a day after being spotted near the coastline.

The mammals had been refloated at high tide on Wednesday by a British Divers Marine Life Rescue team, assisted by coastguards and firefighters.

However, Kinghorn Coastguard confirmed on Thursday that despite their best efforts, the whales had died.