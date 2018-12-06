Three whales die in Firth of Forth off Fife coast
6 December 2018
Three whales have died after beaching in the Firth of Forth.
The pilot whales were found stranded on mud flats at Torryburn in Fife on Wednesday, a day after being spotted near the coastline.
The mammals had been refloated at high tide on Wednesday by a British Divers Marine Life Rescue team, assisted by coastguards and firefighters.
However, Kinghorn Coastguard confirmed on Thursday that despite their best efforts, the whales had died.