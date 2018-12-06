Image copyright Google

A man who grabbed a woman from behind putting his hand over her mouth as she walked her dog along a West Lothian path is being sought by police.

It happened in Blaeberry Hill Park, Whitburn at 21:00 on Friday when a 47-year-old woman was walking her dog in the direction of Raeburn Crescent.

Police said the man appeared to come from bushes.

The woman believes the man was waiting for her as she did not hear him on the path beforehand.

Following a short struggle the woman broke free and the attacker made off in the direction of Mansewood Crescent.

Police were contacted and officers are now appealing for witnesses.

The attacker is white in his 20s or 30s. He is about 5ft 6in and of slim to average build. He was wearing a dark hooded top, dark trousers and woollen gloves.

Det Insp Paul Batten of Police Scotland said: "This was a frightening and potentially very serious attack.

"We are eager to trace the man responsible as soon as possible. I would ask anyone who was in the Blaeberry Hill Park area of Whitburn on the evening of Friday, November 30, and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us."

"I would also ask anyone who has a CCTV camera in the Blaeberry Hill Park area to contact us and allow officers to view any relevant footage."