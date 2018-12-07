Image copyright Police sCotland

A CCTV image of a man police wish to speak to in connection with two serious assaults in Edinburgh has been released.

The incident happened at about 21:30 on Saturday 8 September outside a shop on Morrison Street.

Two men, walking in the direction of Haymarket Station, were approached by a man and attacked.

They both sustained serious head and facial injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The man in the image is white, aged between 30 and 40 years old, about 6ft and of stocky build.

He had short dark brown hair and was wearing a green jumper over a blue shirt, denim jeans and brown shoes.

Det Con Ryan Lee, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a vicious attack that left both victims with serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the images, and who may know of his current whereabouts, to come forward and assist with our inquiries."