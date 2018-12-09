Image caption An aerial image of the proposed site of a new film and TV studio in the Port of Leith

Filmmakers are questioning what they claim are "very rushed" plans for a new film and TV studio for Scotland.

Screen Scotland, the publicly-funded body tasked with boosting the industry, has identified a huge building in Bath Street in the Port of Leith as the site for the studio.

It is looking for a private developer to lease, refurbish and run it. Some public money is potentially available.

Screen Scotland said increasing studio infrastructure was "a key priority".

Growing anger

But the Association of Film and Television Practitioners Scotland (AFTPS) have raised a series of questions about how the project would work.

The AFTPS is a lobbying group set up by film and television freelancers to campaign for more film and television production in Scotland.

It has previously warned of growing anger and frustration over the failure to build any permanent studio facilities in Scotland.

The lobby group also complained that a task force created by the Scottish government in 2013 had not managed to get the long-awaited project off the ground.

Image caption The building is currently being used by Forth Ports

On Friday, Screen Scotland - part of Creative Scotland, the public body that supports the arts - launched a tender process for private operators to take on the 160,000 sq ft so-called big blue shed, about three miles from Edinburgh city centre, and run it as a commercial studio.

It said a decision would be made on the winner of the tender by April.

Screen Scotland said "all eligible submissions" would be considered by an "evaluation team made up of representatives of Screen Scotland and professional advisers".

'Almost impossible timescale'

The AFTPS said it welcomed Friday's announcement but raised questions about the process, including its "very rushed" timescale.

It said the tender document "lacks significant detail regarding the physical requirements of the studio facility yet demands a massively detailed financial and logistical proposal be prepared in an almost impossible timescale by potential bidders".

In response, a Screen Scotland spokeswoman said: "Increasing studio infrastructure is a key priority. In this instance we are looking for experienced operators to come forward with proposals by 1 February 2019."

The AFTPS also said it wanted to know how the former Pelamis factory in Port of Leith was chosen and how Screen Scotland could guarantee public funding.

The Screen Scotland spokeswoman said: "Following strategic, economic, commercial, operational and financial evaluation, 31 Bath Road was identified as a suitable building which, following refurbishment, will provide long-term studio facilities.

"If public money is required by the winning tender, funds have been set aside from the Screen Scotland budget uplift provided by the Scottish government."

This year the Scottish government provided an additional £10m for the film and TV sector, to bring screen development, production and growth funding to £20m.

Image caption Isabel Davis, from Screen Scotland, said she was "excited" by the potential of the project

Launching the tender process on Friday, Screen Scotland executive director Isabel Davis said she was "excited" about its potential.

She hopes the space will include up to five sound stages, workshops, production areas and an extensive back lot.

Ms Davis said it was "an extremely significant step forward in Scotland's desire to have a facility of this scale".