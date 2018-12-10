Man attacked outside Edinburgh pharmacy
- 10 December 2018
Part of an Edinburgh street outside a pharmacy has been closed after a man was attacked by at least one other man.
The incident happened outside the Mackinnon pharmacy on Calder Road, next to Scotmid, at about 09:15.
The location is near the Sighthill roundabout.
Police Scotland have taped off the area next to an underpass and said inquiries were ongoing.