A man has been charged with drug driving following a car crash in Fife.

The crash, involving a Citroen car and an HGV, happened at about 06:50 on the A985 near High Valleyfield.

The road was closed for vehicle recovery and re-opened at about 09:00.

Police Scotland said a 33-year-old man had been charged with a drug driving offence and that a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.