Man charged with drug driving in High Valleyfield
- 10 December 2018
A man has been charged with drug driving following a car crash in Fife.
The crash, involving a Citroen car and an HGV, happened at about 06:50 on the A985 near High Valleyfield.
The road was closed for vehicle recovery and re-opened at about 09:00.
Police Scotland said a 33-year-old man had been charged with a drug driving offence and that a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.