A female motorist has been arrested in Edinburgh after being stopped for alleged drink-driving.

Police say she had six times the legal amount of alcohol in her bloodstream.

The 51-year-old woman is said to have driven from Dalgety Bay in Fife when she was stopped by traffic officers on Queensferry Road on Monday morning.

She is held in custody, and is expected to appear in court in Edinburgh on Tuesday. Police are likely to seek the confiscation of her car.

Scotland's legal limit for drink driving is 22 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, and the woman, who is not being named, was recorded as having 135 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml.

That would have been almost four times the old drink-driving limit of 35, which was in force until 2014.

Inspector Roger Park of Police Scotland's road policing unit said it was fortunate no-one was killed in the incident.

He said: "Drinking and driving can kill. I cannot emphasise enough that if you get behind the wheel you should not consume alcohol.

"At this time of the year when the party season is in full swing, I would also like to remind drivers that if you have been out the night before, you could still be over the limit the next morning.

"We have dedicated resources on patrol during the festive period to discourage anyone thinking about drinking and driving. Please plan ahead and if you want to have an alcoholic drink then, quite simply, do not drive.."