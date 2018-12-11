Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Body of teenage girl found on Calton Hill in Edinburgh

  • 11 December 2018
Calton Hill Image copyright Kevin Rutherford
Image caption An area of Calton Hill was cordoned off by police

The body of a teenage girl has been found in Edinburgh, police have confirmed.

The 15-year-old was found dead on Calton Hill at about 06:30 on Saturday, hours after she had been reported missing.

Police Scotland said a search was under way when the body was discovered.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing," a spokesman added.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites