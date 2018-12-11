Image copyright BTP Image caption A train passenger who assaulted a conductor on an Edinburgh station platform is being sought by transport police

A train passenger who assaulted a conductor on an Edinburgh station platform is being sought by police.

The male attacker boarded a Kirkcaldy-bound service with another man at Haymarket on 2 December at 21:20.

British Transport Police said the attacker became threatening and aggressive to other passengers shortly after the train departed.

As the train reached Edinburgh Gateway, the conductor asked the man to leave the service due to his behaviour.

However, he followed the conductor on to the platform and assaulted him.

BTP have released CCTV of a man they want to trace over the incident.

A BTP spokesman said: "Officers would like to identify him as they believe he may be able to assist with their inquiries into an assault of a train conductor which took place at Edinburgh Gateway station.

"Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation."