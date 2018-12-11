Fast food adverts could be banned from council-owned sites in Edinburgh as part of an effort to tackle obesity.

Liberal Democrat councillor Kevin Lang is to call for an investigation into "the legal powers available to ban fast food advertising on sites owned by the council, including bus and tram stops".

He will table a motion at Thursday's full council meeting.

London will bring in a fast food advertisement ban on its public transport network next year.

The Scottish government aims to half childhood obesity levels by 2030, with 29% of children in Scotland considered overweight and 14% at risk of being obese.

Billions of pounds

If Mr Lang's motion wins support, the council will draw up a timetable to hold a public consultation on such a ban as well as a "financial appraisal of any new restrictions" including replacing projected lost revenue from other advertising sources.

Mr Lang said: "Advertising has a major influence on the decisions we all make. It is why fast food companies spend billions of pounds on their adverts every year.

"Yet as a country, we are facing an obesity crisis with national obesity levels amongst the highest in the developed world.

"The question is whether the council is helping or hindering that by allowing sites such as bus and tram stops to be used for fast food advertising."

He added: "As a parent of young children myself, I know how difficult it can be when kids are bombarded with bright and colourful fast food advertising."

The proposals have been welcomed by the National Obesity Forum, which believes a ban will form part of the solution to tackling unhealthy lifestyles.

'Pretty advertisements'

Tam Fry, chairman of the National Obesity Forum, said: "There's a lot of evidence that shows that children are turned on by pretty advertisements and that influences their food choices. This is the sort of thing that a large city should do.

"I don't subscribe to the view that it will be a loss-making decision. Overall, the value of not having these advertisements will be part of the huge mosaic to tackle obesity - but it probably won't do enough on its own."

The advertising industry has warned that a ban "would have minimal impact" in the fight against obesity.

An Advertising Association spokesman said: "Advertising restrictions, like the one tabled, will certainly negatively impact income and revenue incomes for the city council, but are likely to have little or no effect on childhood obesity levels in the city.

"It is important to note that the advertising rules currently in force in the country are among the strictest in the world and that the advertising in question helps pay for Edinburgh's transport network and infrastructure.

"International experience and independent research have shown an advertising ban would have minimal impact on the wider issues that drive obesity, which is caused by many complex factors and means help is needed at a community level."