Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mhari O'Neill's body was discovered on Edinburgh's Calton Hill on Saturday morning

Police have named a 15-year-old girl found dead in Edinburgh as Mhari O'Neill.

The body of the teenager, from the Willowbrae area of the city, was discovered by a member of the public on Calton Hill at about 06:30 on Saturday morning.

She had been reported missing during the early hours.

Police are treating the death as unexplained and are trying to piece together her last movements.

'Her passion was music'

The Portobello High School pupil's family have released a statement saying Mhari was "much-loved by all who knew her".

They said: "we know that her passing will have a profound impact on her closest friends, as it has ourselves.

"Mhari was considering applying to attend university and one of her main passions was music. She loved going to gigs.

"What we need now is to find out exactly what happened to Mhari and we want anyone who thinks they may have information to get in touch with the police."

Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe Mhari met a friend at Waverley Station on Friday afternoon

Detectives are asking the public for help to establish where she had been between Friday evening and Saturday morning and want to speak to anyone who may have seen her.

Det Insp Susan Balfour from the major investigation team said: "Our deepest sympathies are with Mhari's family and friends at this time and we are carrying out a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death.

"We believe Mhari met a friend in the city centre, near to Waverley Station, on Friday afternoon before making her way to Calton Hill sometime later. However, we are keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen her throughout the evening or early morning of Saturday, so we have a clearer picture of all her movements."

Image copyright Kevin Rutherford Image caption An area of Calton Hill was cordoned off by police

She continued: "Mhari's death is currently unexplained and her movements for a number of hours prior to her body being found are unaccounted for.

"We are committed to providing Mhari's family with as much information in relation to her death as possible and anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiry is urged to come forward.

"Naturally, we are working closely with partners in education to help support any young people who may have been affected by Mhari's death."

Portobello High School head teacher Ruth McKay said: "Everyone at the school is deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Mhari's sudden death.

"The Portobello school community is a very close one and our thoughts are with her family.

"Mhari was a lovely, friendly girl who was well liked by both staff and young people. Her bubbly, outgoing nature and ready smile will be much missed in school."

She said the school had been ensuring that pupils and staff were offered "all the support they need at this sad time".