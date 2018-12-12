Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man charged with murder bid outside Edinburgh pharmacy

  • 12 December 2018
Calder Road Pic: Lucy Whyte
Image caption The stabbing happened on Calder Road in Edinburgh

A man has been charged by police with attempted murder and attempted robbery outside a pharmacy in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at about 09:20 on Monday on Calder Road.

A 38-year-old man was stabbed and taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. An attempt was also made to steal his wallet.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and assault with intent to rob, and a 25-year-old man has been charged with assault.

Both men are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday 12 December.

Det Sgt Todd Rutherford, of Police Scotland, said: "Operation Arable is under way in Edinburgh to combat violence and robbery of personal possessions and as such, we will actively be pursuing those involved in this type of crime."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites