Image caption The stabbing happened on Calder Road in Edinburgh

A man has been charged by police with attempted murder and attempted robbery outside a pharmacy in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at about 09:20 on Monday on Calder Road.

A 38-year-old man was stabbed and taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. An attempt was also made to steal his wallet.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and assault with intent to rob, and a 25-year-old man has been charged with assault.

Both men are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday 12 December.

Det Sgt Todd Rutherford, of Police Scotland, said: "Operation Arable is under way in Edinburgh to combat violence and robbery of personal possessions and as such, we will actively be pursuing those involved in this type of crime."