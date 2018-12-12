Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Pedestrian knocked down by car seriously hurt

  • 12 December 2018

A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being knocked down by a car in Edinburgh.

The 50-year-old woman was hit by a red Vauxhall car on London Road just after 16:00 on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said the road would be closed east bound until 18:30 for investigation work.

The woman is being treated at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites