Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The body of 47-year-old Alan Glancy was discovered in a flat in Port Hamilton

A man has admitted killing a man in an Edinburgh flat.

Paul Ness, 46, pleaded guilty to the culpable homicide of Alan Glancy, 47, who was found at his home in Port Hamilton in Fountainbridge on 1 February.

Police said Ness assaulted Mr Glancy between 10 January and 1 February and that he died as a result of a stab wound to his leg.

Ness was arrested and subsequently charged with the killing.

He is due to be sentenced on 11 January at the High Court in Glasgow.

Det Ch Insp Dave Pinkney, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Alan Glancy and I would like to thank them for their assistance throughout our investigation.

"Ness is a dangerous individual who subjected Alan to a level of violence that resulted in the loss of his life.

"Ness has now admitted his actions and although nothing will bring Alan back, we hope this will allow them some closure to this chapter of their lives."