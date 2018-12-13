One of Scotland's largest councils has said it will scrap the controversial P1 assessments.

Fife Council said it would not carry on with the scheme after the end of this school year. Instead it plans to bring back the previous system of assessment.

The assessments - labelled tests by critics - have been condemned by unions and opposition politicians.

But the Scottish government believes the data from the scheme can help raise attainment.

There has been no comment so far from the government on Fife's decision.

Supporters of the tests are likely to argue that the system of P1 assessment Fife Council said it will bring back may be more time consuming and cost the council money - whereas councils do not have to pay for the standardised assessments.

BBC Scotland's education correspondent Jamie McIvor said it is not completely clear whether a council actually has the power to scrap the assessments.

Some others, including Aberdeen, have previously said they are looking at the possibility of doing this.

The assessments - which are carried out on a computer and which should seem like a game to a child - were criticised by some teachers who argued they were a waste of time.

Some critics were also worried the scheme could lead to "teaching to the test" or put undue pressure on small children.

Image copyright Upstart Scotland Image caption A campaign earlier this year urged parents to contact schools to ask head teachers not to put their children through the assessments

A campaign was launched in August urging parents to contact schools to ask head teachers not to put their children through the assessments.

The government has always stressed that these are "not high stakes tests".

The national scheme was designed to replace the variety of different assessment schemes used by different councils.

One aim was to try to get data to help show which schemes to raise attainment were working.

Fife will continue to use standardised assessments in P4, P7 and secondary schools.

Earlier this autumn the government lost a non-binding vote in parliament on a motion which called on it to halt the scheme.