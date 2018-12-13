Image copyright Police Scotland

A sex attacker who fled to Spain following a string of attacks on women and children has been jailed for life.

David MacBride, 44, from Fife, was brought back to Scotland from Spain earlier this year after failing to turn up for a court hearing in 2016.

MacBride carried out the sex assaults between 2007 and 2014 in Cardenden, Glenrothes, Burntisland, Kirkcaldy, Methil and Dunfermline.

He will serve a minimum of nine years and three months in prison.

He was also given an order for lifelong restriction meaning he could spend life in prison and, if released, would remain on licence for the rest of his life.

MacBride was convicted earlier this year on rape and sexual assault charges.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of breaching bail by failing to attend a procedural hearing at the High Court because he had gone to Spain.

Judge Lord Uist deferred sentence to obtain reports about MacBride's character.

On Thursday, at a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Uist said experts had warned that MacBride presented a high risk to the safety of the public at large.

Det Insp Scott Davidson, of Police Scotland, said: "MacBride is a dangerous individual and we welcome this sentence.

"He has now been given an order for lifelong restriction due to the risk he poses to the public, and we hope the victims can now begin to move on with their lives.

"MacBride attempted to evade justice by fleeing the country, yet due to the bravery and courage of the victims he was brought before the courts to stand trial for his crimes.

"I would like to thank the victims and partner forces who assisted us in bringing MacBride to justice.

"We will always investigate all reports of sexual abuse and ensure perpetrators of such crimes are brought to justice."