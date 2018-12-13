Image caption Mr Scott was seen in a pub in Leith on Tuesday afternoon

A huge search is under way for a 90-year-old man missing from his Edinburgh home for two days.

Neighbours reported William Scott missing on Tuesday from Chesser.

Initial inquiries found he had been in the Foot of the Walk pub in Leith at 15: 45 and Greggs in the Kirkgate Centre at 16:00 but no further trace has been found.

Police said they are "extremely concerned" because of his age and recent poor health.

Mr Scott is white, around 5ft 1in with balding, white hair. He regularly wears glasses and was last seen wearing a navy jacket, grey trousers and a dark flat cap.

Ch Insp David Robertson, of Police Scotland, said: "I am extremely concerned for William's welfare, he is not in the best of health and has mild dementia, has not been seen for almost 48 hours and two cold nights have passed.

"I have a team of officers carrying out inquiries in Leith where he was last seen, around his home and other areas where he has connections or has previously lived. CCTV is a very important tool as we seek to trace William safe and well but members of the public's eyes and ears are vital too.

"I would urge people to look at the photo of William and call police immediately if you have seen him. He may have taken shelter from the elements in sheds or garages so please can people check their outbuildings as soon as they can.

"William uses the bus every day to travel around Edinburgh or further afield.

"We are liaising with the bus companies but he may have travelled outwith the capital, so if you think you may have seen him in Edinburgh or elsewhere in South East Scotland or the Central Belt, please call."