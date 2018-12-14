Image copyright Emma O'Neill

A police investigation has been launched after a man died after falling from a town's Christmas tree.

The alarm was raised in the early hours of Friday when the injured man was found in Kirkcaldy by people leaving a nearby nightclub.

The man, who has not yet been identified by police, was taken to hospital but later died.

A police cordon has been put up around the 12ft fir tree, which is located outside Kirkcaldy Town House.

Councillor Neil Crooks, convener of the Kirkcaldy area committee, said: "This is a tragic thing to happen at this time of year. Our thoughts are with his family."

Alistair Cameron, Kirkcaldy central councillor, said the man had been found by people from a nearby nightclub, who called the police.

"I was very sad to hear about this tragic news this morning especially given the circumstances," he said.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Fife were called to a report of an unresponsive man in the Hunter Street area of Kirkcaldy around 02:55 on Friday 14 December.

"The man was treated at the scene then conveyed to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy by the Scottish Ambulance Service where he later sadly passed away.

"The death is being treated as non-suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal".