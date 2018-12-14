Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting happened in the grounds of Craigmillar Castle

A firearms officer shooting a plastic bullet at an axe-wielding woman in the grounds of a Scottish castle was "necessary and proportionate", a police watchdog has found.

The armed officer fired a baton round at the woman of Craigmillar Castle in Edinburgh on 31 March.

The 48-year-old ran towards officers and members of the public "apparently intent on striking them with an axe".

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) made the findings.

The woman was temporarily disabled when the plastic bullet hit her thigh, which allowed police to disarm, then arrest her.

'Dynamic situation'

Police were first called to the scene shortly after midday when a member of the public phoned, reporting that the woman had chased him in the wooded grounds, armed with an axe.

Officers sealed off the area and spent about six hours along with a friend of the woman attempting to persuade her to hand over the axe.

The woman threatened and eventually ran towards officers and the public with the weapon. She was hit with the plastic bullet, leaving her with bruising to her thigh.

She has since been charged with a number of offences.

Pirc investigated the incident as it involved police use of a firearm, officially known as a Attenuating Energy Projectile (AEP) launcher.

"The woman posed a danger to a member of the public and police, threatening them with an axe," commissioner Kate Frame found.

"The use of the AEP launcher in the circumstances was both necessary and proportionate."

Ch Supt Matt Richards, of Police Scotland, said: "Our officers acted courageously in a dynamic situation and put themselves in harm's way in order to protect the public.

"When faced with a challenging situation, they acted proportionately and with minimal force in order to ensure the safety of the public and emergency services staff in attendance.

"I have no doubt that their professional response ensured that any potential risk to the public was minimised."