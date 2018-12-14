Couple jailed for sword and dagger attack

Image caption Leeanne Napier and her partner attacked their victim in Miller Street

A couple who tried to kill a man with a dagger and sword in Fife have been jailed.

Mark Wilson and Leeanne Napier attacked Scott Watson after bursting into his flat in Kirkcaldy on 21 April.

Jurors heard how Napier had earlier threatened Mr Watson during a row over a watch.

Wilson was jailed for 12 years and Napier for 10 years for attempted murder when they appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

The pair, both 36, were earlier found guilty after a trial in Livingston.

18-inch dagger

The judge told them: "This can only be described as a vicious, pre-meditated and unprovoked attack.

"You both went armed with lethal weapons to your victim's home forcing your way in.

"This appeared to be a motiveless attack. Neither of you have shown any remorse whatsoever."

The trial heard how Napier had initially sliced Mr Watson's arm with an 18in dagger.

The pair then chased Mr Watson into the living room of the flat in Miller Street, before Wilson attempted to stab a sword into his chest.

Mr Watson said: "He was trying to thrust it into me, but I managed to grab the blade and push it away.

"He pulled a knife out and cut me on both cheeks."

Mr Watson rolled away but Wilson then slashed him on the back and shoulder.

Ornamental sword

Mr Watson grabbed an ornamental sword in his flat to try to defend himself.

His attackers fled when police were called.

Wilson and Napier had denied attempted murder.

The court heard Napier was involved in a separate attack where she dragged a woman from a car and slammed her face into the ground.

She pleaded guilty to that assault at a hearing last month.

Det Con Sam Girdwood, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a vicious and sustained attack which has left the victim with permanent scarring to his face and body.

"Such violence on our streets is unacceptable. This incident caused serious alarm to the local community, and we welcome a custodial sentence for Napier and Wilson.

"I want to commend and thank the members of the public who called police and quickly helped us establish the movements of Napier and Wilson."