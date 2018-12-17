Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Car overturns and hits wall in Edinburgh street crash

  17 December 2018
Hope Park Terrace Image copyright Google

Three people are in hospital after their car overturned and hit a wall in an Edinburgh street.

The Audi car crashed in Hope Park Terrace at 03:15.

The driver and passengers are being treated at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.

