Car overturns and hits wall in Edinburgh street crash
- 17 December 2018
Three people are in hospital after their car overturned and hit a wall in an Edinburgh street.
The Audi car crashed in Hope Park Terrace at 03:15.
The driver and passengers are being treated at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. The road remains closed and diversions are in place.
Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.