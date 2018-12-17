Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption CCTV footage showing William Scott leaving the Newkirkgate area

The coastguard and police dogs have joined the search for a missing elderly man in Edinburgh after new CCTV spotted him near an Edinburgh waterfront.

William Scott, 90, went missing on Tuesday from the city's Chesser area.

He had been in the Foot of the Walk pub in Leith at 15:45 and Greggs in the Kirkgate Centre at 16:00.

Police said new CCTV showed him passing the Finn and Bear pub at The Shore in Leith a short time later. The search is now focused on The Shore.

Officers are "extremely concerned" because of Mr Scott's age and recent poor health.

All resources

He is white, about 5ft 1in with balding, white hair. He regularly wears glasses and was last seen wearing a navy jacket, grey trousers and a dark flat cap.

Police said the new CCTV footage had helped officers to focus their investigations in The Shore area, however, the footage from outside the Finn and Bear pub was not of sufficient quality to publish.

Image caption Mr Scott was seen in a pub in Leith on Tuesday afternoon

Ch Insp Jordana Emerson, of Police Scotland, said: "Over the weekend we were assisted by colleagues from the dog unit and air support unit, as well as partners from the coastguard. We will continue to utilise all necessary resources at our disposal as part of this investigation.

"The further sighting increases the number of potential witnesses who may have seen him and we would urge any patrons from the Finn and Bear pub, or any other establishments nearby, who may have information relevant to this investigation."

She added: "If you believe you may know William's current whereabouts, but have not yet come forward then please get in touch. Any piece of information, no matter how small you believe it to be, could prove vital.

"I would also continue to reiterate the importance of people checking their outbuildings and garden areas in the event that William has sought shelter from the cold conditions or took ill while out."