The Leamington Lift Bridge in Edinburgh is to receive £350,000 to help sustain the 122-year-old structure.

The money was awarded through the Sustrans Scotland's national development programme, funded by the Scottish government.

The bridge which spans The Union Canal at Edinburgh Quay, had been identified as an operational risk in September.

It has since been closed to boating traffic and restricted to pedestrians and cyclists.

Work is scheduled to start in early 2019, and includes upgrading the lifting mechanism and creating alternative pedestrian access across the canal while the bridge is closed to public access.

Catherine Topley, chief executive of Scottish Canals, said: "Thanks to Sustrans, this valuable heritage structure will continue to be used by walkers, cyclists and commuters for many years to come.

"Edinburgh Quay is an important tourist destination which contributes significantly to the local economy and the canal and its assets are a vital part of what makes it attractive to visitors, residents, businesses and leisure users."

'Industrial past'

Scottish Canals said the towpath would remain open throughout the works and boats moored in the basin would get an opportunity to move through the bridge.

Pedestrian access across the bridge may need to close at some point during the works, but Scottish Canals said it would create an alternative route.

Tom Bishop, head of network development at Sustrans Scotland, a charity that works to ensure people have access to safe walking and cycling routes, said the work would ensure the section of national cycle network routes would remain a "vibrant and inviting place to walk and cycle".

Gavin Corbett, Scottish Green councillor for Fountainbridge, said he was "relieved" at the news.

He said: "For many, the lift bridge is the most significant symbol of the canal's industrial past and of the ambitious plans to create a new canalside community at Fountainbridge.

"I know the work needed is significant and painstaking and it will involve some disruption. But a long-term future for the bridge will make it worthwhile."