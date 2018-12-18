Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Murder probe after death in Edinburgh

  • 18 December 2018
Muirhouse Terrace Image copyright Google

Police have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a man in Edinburgh.

The incident happened early on Monday morning in Muirhouse Terrace in the north west of the capital.

Police said a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

A 29-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later.

