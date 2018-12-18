Murder probe after death in Edinburgh
- 18 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a man in Edinburgh.
The incident happened early on Monday morning in Muirhouse Terrace in the north west of the capital.
Police said a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.
A 29-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later.