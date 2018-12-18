Man charged over wall car crash in Edinburgh
- 18 December 2018
A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash in which four people were seriously injured.
An Audi overturned and hit a wall in Hope Park Terrace in Edinburgh at about 03:15 on Monday.
Emergency services were called and four people were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. Three people remain in hospital.
The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later.