Image copyright Rob McDougall/People's Postcode Lottery Image caption George Clooney last visited Scotland in 2015

Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife are to collect an award for their charity work at the People's Postcode Lottery Charity Gala in Edinburgh.

Hundreds of people turned out to welcome George Clooney to the Scottish capital in November 2015 when he visited the capital.

It has now been revealed the actor is to return to Edinburgh on 14 March.

He will be with his wife, the international human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney.

They will be honoured for their international humanitarian work through the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

Image copyright Getty Images

In a statement, George and Amal Clooney said: "We are thrilled to be attending the People's Postcode Lottery Charity Gala in Edinburgh.

"It is a perfect setting to highlight the urgent need to protect millions of the world's most vulnerable people from human rights abuses."

The couple will be interviewed by broadcaster Natasha Kaplinsky during the Charity Gala. Ms Kaplinsky has been an ambassador for Save the Children since 2010.

Previous speakers at the annual event have included His Royal Highness Prince Charles, Sir David Attenborough, Dame Emma Thompson and Chelsea Clinton.

Players of People's Postcode Lottery have raised:

More than £371m for charities and good causes in Britain and around the world. The total is expected to exceed £400m during 2019

£1,325,000 for George Clooney's human rights charity, Not On Our Watch, which he founded along with fellow Hollywood stars, including Brad Pitt and Matt Damon

More than £6m in funding for Save the Children

Clara Govier, managing director of People's Postcode Lottery, said: "We are thrilled that George and Amal Clooney will be joining us in Edinburgh for the Gala, which promises to be one of the highlights of the charity calendar.

"Our players support thousands of charities and good causes and the event provides us with an important opportunity to celebrate the vital work they do in communities throughout Great Britain and around the world."