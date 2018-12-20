Image copyright Google

An investigation has been launched after a man died while in custody at an Edinburgh police station.

The 32-year-old died at St Leonard's police station at about 03:30 on Tuesday 11 December.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was contacted and he was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was later pronounced dead.

Police Scotland has informed the police watchdog, PIRC, and said it would fully co-operate with its investigation.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 32-year-old man was arrested after he presented himself at St Leonard's Police Station around 23:30 on Monday 10 December.

"A few hours later, around 03:30 on Tuesday 11 December, he was found unwell within his cell.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family at this time."