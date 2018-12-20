Image copyright Owen O'Leary Image caption The UK's largest rock ramp is being built at Howden Bridge

Construction is under way on a project intended to return fish to the upper reaches of a West Lothian river for the first time in 200 years.

The rock ramp at Howden Bridge in Livingston is being put in place as part of a bid to replenish fish stocks in the Almond and Avon.

The project known as RiverLife is the first of its kind in Scotland and will be the UK's largest rock ramp.

It follows fish passages at Fair-A-Far, Cramond, and Kirkton Weir, Livingston.

Salmon and trout

Construction of a fish bypass at Livingston Rugby Club also begins this week.

The projects will allow fish including salmon, sea trout, brown trout and lamprey to return to the spawning grounds in the upper reaches of the the rivers.

At Howden Bridge the weir was originally built to power the New Calder paper mill which produced wrapping paper from the 1800s.

Over the next three months a ramp will be built between existing islands across the face of the weir, forming pools, runs and easy leaps to help fish over it.

Tom Conn, West Lothian's executive councillor for the environment said: "We are delighted to support the RiverLife: Almond and Avon project.

"Our rivers are a fantastic natural resource for both nature and amenity, and this investment will help preserve and enhance them for future generations."