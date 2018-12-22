Body found in search for missing Edinburgh woman Sophia Airey
- 22 December 2018
Police searching for a missing Edinburgh woman have discovered a body in South Queensferry.
Sophia Airey, 29, from Leith, was last seen in Corstorphine on Wednesday afternoon.
Her car was found at Hawes Pier car park in South Queensferry on Thursday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said no formal identification of the body had taken place, but Ms Airey's family have been informed.