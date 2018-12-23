Image copyright Google Image caption Two men were arrested following the incident in Claverhouse Drive

A man has been taken to hospital and two people arrested following a disturbance in Edinburgh.

Police were called to the incident at Claverhouse Drive, in the south of the city, at about 07:30.

The injured man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but no details on his condition have been released.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and police remained at the scene on Sunday morning.

A force spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish what happened."