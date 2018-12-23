Man in hospital and two arrested after Edinburgh 'disturbance'
- 23 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been taken to hospital and two people arrested following a disturbance in Edinburgh.
Police were called to the incident at Claverhouse Drive, in the south of the city, at about 07:30.
The injured man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but no details on his condition have been released.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and police remained at the scene on Sunday morning.
A force spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish what happened."