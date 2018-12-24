Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Investigation launched into man's unexplained death in Kirkcaldy

  • 24 December 2018

A police investigation is continuing into the death of a man in a street in Kirkcaldy.

The man, who is believed to have been in his 20s, was found injured at Adam Smith Court at about 09:40 on Sunday.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites