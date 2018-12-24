Investigation launched into man's unexplained death in Kirkcaldy
- 24 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A police investigation is continuing into the death of a man in a street in Kirkcaldy.
The man, who is believed to have been in his 20s, was found injured at Adam Smith Court at about 09:40 on Sunday.
Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is currently being treated as unexplained.