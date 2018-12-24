Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at Restalrig Road South near the roundabout with Sleigh Drive

Police have appealed for witnesses after a 48-year-old man was seriously assaulted and robbed by a group of teenagers in Edinburgh.

The man was attacked by three males and a female as he got out of a taxi in Restalrig at about 03:20 on Saturday.

He was punched to the head and knocked to the ground, before the group took money from his pockets.

The incident happened at Restalrig Road South near the roundabout with Sleigh Drive.

The man sustained serious facial injuries during the assault.

'Vicious attack'

The first male suspect was described as white, aged 17 to 20, 5ft 7in tall, with a local accent and wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

The second man was aged 16 to 19, 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with short, dark hair and wearing a blue jacket.

There is no description of the third male.

The female suspect was white, aged 16 to 19, white, of medium build, with a local accent and wearing a white or light coloured jacket.

Det Sgt Gavin Howat asked for taxi or private hire drivers who may have relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

He said: "This was a vicious attack and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who can assist with our inquiries to get in touch."