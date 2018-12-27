Three people charged over Kirkcaldy murder bid
- 27 December 2018
Two men and a woman have been charged following an incident that left two other men with serious injuries.
The incident happened in Cawdor Crescent, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday morning.
An attack on a 38-year-old man is being treated as attempted murder, while a 42-year-old man was also seriously injured and a 31-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.
Two men aged 27 and 35, and a 34-year-old woman, were arrested and charged over the incident.
They were all due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.