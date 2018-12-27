Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Three people charged over Kirkcaldy murder bid

  • 27 December 2018
Cawdor Crescent Image copyright Google
Image caption The incident happened in Cawdor Crescent in Kirkcaldy at 05:30 on Sunday

Two men and a woman have been charged following an incident that left two other men with serious injuries.

The incident happened in Cawdor Crescent, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday morning.

An attack on a 38-year-old man is being treated as attempted murder, while a 42-year-old man was also seriously injured and a 31-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

Two men aged 27 and 35, and a 34-year-old woman, were arrested and charged over the incident.

They were all due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites