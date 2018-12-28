Image copyright Diageo Image caption Work on Glenkinchie Distillery, near Pencaitland, will begin in the new year

A historic whisky distillery in East Lothian is set to be transformed and expanded after being formally granted planning permission.

Work on Glenkinchie Distillery, near Pencaitland - founded in 1825 and famous for producing Edinburgh Malt whisky - will begin in the new year.

It will have a new bar and event area, a welcome lounge, tasting rooms and a cask draw experience.

Owned by Diageo, the visitor centre will tell the story of Glenkinchie.

Glenkinchie Distillery manager Ramsay Borthwick said: "We would like to thank East Lothian Council and all our neighbours for their support with this development.

"This is not only a major project for Glenkinchie Distillery, it will enhance the whole economy of East Lothian, attracting more visitors to the area.

"This is a very exciting time for Glenkinchie and to have planning permission granted before the New Year is perfect timing.

"Everyone involved is eager to get started with the work to transform the distillery and establish Glenkinchie as a must-visit tourist attraction in Scotland."

Glenkinchie is one of a number of Diageo distilleries that will see major work undertaken as part of investment plans totalling more than £185m across Scotland.

It will include a new global visitor attraction for Johnnie Walker in Edinburgh, as well as investment in 12 distillery visitor centres and the revival of the iconic lost distilleries of Port Ellen and Brora.

As part of the plan, Glenkinchie will be linked to the Johnnie Walker experience in Edinburgh.