Where is Scotland's most expensive street?

The average price of properties on Golf Place is £1.975m

A street in St Andrews remains the most expensive in Scotland with an average house price of £1.975m, according to a Bank of Scotland report.

Golf Place, which leads to the Old Course in the Fife town, has the highest price tag in the country.

Edinburgh was found to have eight of the top 10 most expensive streets and 12 of the top 20.

Analysts from the Bank of Scotland looked at the price of houses over the last five years.

Edinburgh's Ann Street was found to be second overall with an average value of £1.7m followed by the city's Northumberland Street at £1.5m.

Aberdeen is home to two of the most expensive locations in the top 20 - Loirsbank Road (£1.2m) and Rubislaw Den South (£1.19m) - while four entries are classed as Glasgow, led by Earl's Gate (£1.12m) which lies between Uddingston and Bothwell.

'Prestigious addresses'

Many of the expensive addresses across the country are near golf courses.

Ricky Diggins, director at Bank of Scotland, said: "For the second consecutive year, no location in Scotland is on a par with St Andrews when it comes to the country's most prestigious addresses.

"It's good to see a new entry from Glasgow, creating four of the most expensive streets in the city, and not just in the traditionally expensive west end.

"It's no surprise that the capital dominates the majority of the top spots, particularly given the average house price continues to be among the highest in the country."

The top 20 most expensive streets in Scotland: