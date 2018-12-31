Image copyright Google

One person has died after a crashed car was found by members of the public in Fife.

Police said they received a call that a single vehicle had left the A915 Standing Stane road near Kirkcaldy at about 10:00 on Hogmanay.

The road was closed at Boreland Road, Dysart and the B930 Percival Road, Muiredge for accident investigations.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses or other motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.