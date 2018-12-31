Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Police launch CCTV appeal after Hindu temple robbery

  • 31 December 2018
CCTV of suspect Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption The man police want to speak to was wearing a distinctive red jacket

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a theft from a Hindu temple in Leith.

Police said a "significant sum" of money was taken from a donations box.

The Hindu Mandir Cultural Centre, in St Andrew Place, was targeted shortly before 14:00 on 26 November.

The man was white, aged 40 to 50, of medium to heavy build and was wearing a red jacket, a green/grey baseball cap, blue jeans and dark trainers.

Det Sgt Kevin Tait said: "Anyone who may recognise this man, or who has information relevant to the theft, is urged to contact us as soon as possible."

