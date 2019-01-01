Loony Dookers chill out for New Year
- 1 January 2019
New Year revellers have braved the cold of the Firth of Forth to take part in the annual Loony Dook in South Queensferry.
Some hardy souls dived into the chilly waters in their swimwear while others donned fancy dress.