Babies born as bells chimed for 2019

Image caption Baby Liliana was born on the stroke of midnight

The first babies born in Scotland in 2019 include two girls who arrived as the bells chimed for the new year.

Paulina Banaszek gave birth to Liliana at the stroke of midnight at St John's Hospital in Livingston.

Born as the Hogmanay celebrations were in full swing, baby Liliana weighed 9lb 11oz.

Meanwhile, little Isla was born to her mother, Deirdre Kelly, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary as fireworks went off in the background. She weighed 7lb 2oz.

Image caption Parents Marcin and Paulina say 2019 is going to be a big year for them.

Ms Banszek, who is originally from Poland, said it was an exciting time for her new family.

"It's our first baby and we're so happy that everything is finished and done," she said.

"She should have come on 24 December - Christmas Eve - but she said 'no I stay longer and come for new year'.

"It's going to be a special, big year for us."

In the Highlands, Ann Thomson, from Thurso, gave birth to baby Elissa at 00:37 at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Weighing 5lb, she is Ann and partner Sean Wyllie's third child.