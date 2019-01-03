Image copyright Google Image caption The 21-year-old was assaulted in Monastery Street, Dunfermline

A man sustained a "horrendous" neck injury after being attacked in Fife in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The 21-year-old was assaulted between 04:00 and 05:00 on Tuesday in Monastery Street, Dunfermline.

Police said the attacker was an Asian man in his 20s, between 5ft 9in and 6ft and of medium build.

He had dark hair, a trimmed dark beard and was wearing a grey or dark coloured tracksuit.

Det Sgt Christopher Dow, of Police Scotland, said: "This has been a particularly frightening experience for the victim and he has suffered a horrendous injury.

"The nature of the injury would suggest that the individual responsible has used a weapon of some description and it is through sheer fortune that the consequences have not been even more severe."

He urged anyone who was in the area who saw anything suspicious to contact police.

"Due to it being Hogmanay there have been a number of social events in the area, so if you have been using your phone to capture footage or photos and have images of a man matching the description, I would urge you to please call us," he added.