A man has been slashed by two attackers in an attempted murder in Edinburgh.

Two men with their faces covered entered the house in Magdalene Loan and assaulted the 30-year-old victim.

He suffered serious slashing injuries to his arms and neck and is being treated in hospital.

Police believe it was a targeted attack, and are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious on Wednesday at about 21:00 in the area to come forward.

Both men then ran from the house. one was seen to get onto a motorbike nearby and drive towards Magdalene Drive.

Det Con John Dunn, of Police Scotland, said: "This incident is being treated as attempted murder, but also as an isolated incident in which we believe the victim was deliberately targeted. The man has suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

"I'm keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious persons or vehicles in the Magdalene area on Wednesday night."