Four people, including three teenagers, have been charged by police following an assault in West Lothian which left a man in hospital.

The 30-year-old man was injured during the attack in Hillside Drive, Blackridge, on Monday.

He was taken to Wishaw General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police Scotland said four men - aged 35, 15 and two aged 16 - had been arrested and charged.

They were due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court later.

Police said they had been carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area to reassure the local community.