Man and woman arrested over serious assault in Whitburn

  • 6 January 2019
Clachan Public House Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was found with head and facial injuries near the Clachan Pub in Weavers Lane

Two people have been arrested following a serious assault in Whitburn, West Lothian.

It follows the discovery of a 28-year-old man with head and facial injuries in Weavers Lane, near the Clachan pub, at about 19:30 on Saturday.

The man was taken to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh where he continues to be treated.

Police said a 35-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were in custody in connection with the incident.

Det ch insp Paul Batten said: "We ‎are still working to establish exactly what has happened during this assault.

"Anyone with information that can assist our ongoing inquiries should contact police immediately."

