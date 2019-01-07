Image copyright Google

Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured in a motorbike crash in Fife.

The incident happened on Saturday at about 18:40 in Dunnikier Way in Kirkcaldy.

The 35-year-old woman suffered serious injuries to her leg after her Motorini GP125 motorbike crashed with a Skoda Octavia car.

She was taken to Victoria Hospital where she continues to be treated. The male driver of the Skoda was uninjured.

Sgt Stephen Quinn said: "This collision has resulted in some very serious injuries to the motorcycle rider and we are eager to hear from other road users and members of the public who witnessed what happened, as we work to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"If you have any information you believe can assist with our ongoing inquiries then please contact police immediately."