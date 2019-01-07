Image copyright Google Image caption Scott threatened to petrol bomb the Post Office in the Mill Centre in Blackburn.

A thief who told three staff he was going to petrol bomb their West Lothian post office has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

James Scott, 19, was masked and armed with a knife when he held up the shop in Blackburn in August 2018.

Scott admitted an assault and robbery charge at the post office based in Blackburn's Mill Centre.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that the post office workers were left "visibly shaken" by the incident.

During the robbery Scott leapt up on the counter and shouted: "Give me the money," before spraying petrol.

Prosecutor Gillian Ross said: "He told the staff not to push alarms or he would petrol bomb them."

Terrified staff

Scott left with a four figure sum of money, but was identified by witnesses and later held by police.

Cash was found stuffed in a bag in his home. A print from the sole of his trainers also linked him to the scene.

Sentencing Scott, Lord Mulholland said: "The three employees were providing a service to the community. They did not deserve this.

"You went in to the post office with your face masked and armed with a knife, sprayed petrol in counter and the floor and threatened to set the post office on fire.

"Your actions were terrifying for the post office staff."

The court heard Scott has 15 previous convictions which include dishonesty and possession of a weapon.

Solicitor advocate Gerry Considine said: "Mr Scott was affected by post traumatic syndrome at the time following an attack on him years earlier.

"He also has an abuse problem."