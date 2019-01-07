Five teenagers charged after two men seriously hurt in Fife
Five teenagers have been charged with attempted murder following an alleged attack on two men in Fife.
Police were called to reports of a disturbance in the West Way area of the Hillend industrial estate in Dalgety Bay on Thursday night.
They found two men, aged 41 and 57, with serious injuries.
A 14-year-old boy, three 15-year-old boys and a girl aged 15 have been charged in connection with the incident.
The teenagers have also been charged in connection with the alleged assault of a 63-year-old man during the same incident.