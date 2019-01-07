Image copyright Google Image caption The puppy fell into Dunbar Harbour

A man risked his life trying in vain to save a puppy that was swept into water by strong winds in East Lothian.

The alarm was raised by fishermen at about noon on Monday that the Chihuahua had fallen into Dunbar Harbour.

It came gusts of 30mph hit the East Lothian coast. The dog's 21-year-old owner entered the water after his pet, but was unable to reach it.

He managed to pull himself up a ladder, while a RNLI volunteer swam out and retrieved the puppy.

The dog was taken to a vet in the town but did not recover.

An ambulance transferred the man to hospital for treatment.

The RNLI said the incident highlighted the potential dangers of walking dogs close to water.

It urged owners to keep their animals on a lead, and if they do go into the water, not to try to attempt a rescue themselves.