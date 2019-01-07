Image copyright Balwearie GC Image caption Crash mats were slashed

A Fife gymnastics club has been left devastated after vandals broke in and destroyed £40,000 of equipment.

Coaches at Balwearie Gymnastics Centre in Kirkcaldy returned after the Christmas break to find their locks glued shut.

When they managed to get inside they discovered vandals had taken knives to mats, beams, vaulting tables, blocks and trampolines.

Toilets and sinks were also smashed during the attack.

Police are investigating the incident that led to 17 pieces of specialist equipment being damaged or destroyed.

The vandals broke in to the facility at the Mitchelston Industrial Estate at some point between Friday 21 December and Thursday 27 December.

Image copyright Balwearie GC Image caption The vault table was cut

Image copyright Balwearie GC Image caption Training blocks were also ripped apart

Head coach Lorraine Crawford told the BBC: "It was destruction everywhere, we saw one thing, then another, then another.

"They took a knife to everything. Our fast track was slashed from one end to another. It's heartbreaking."

Lorraine believes that whoever is responsible is familiar with gymnastics equipment.

Image copyright Balwearie GC Image caption The fast track was ripped from end to end

Image copyright Balwearie GC Image caption All of the club's five beams were ruined and are not safe to use even if taped back together

"It must be someone who knows the club and the industry. They removed pins from the bars that means we can't use them. And they knew the equipment to target - the equipment most used."

Det Con Michael Nodes said: "The sheer scale of the vandalism undertaken during this incident is breathtaking and it has deprived the local community of a number of this expensive equipment.

"We are eager to trace those responsible and are appealing to the public for information. I would ask anyone who was in the Mitchelston Industrial Estate between Friday, December 21, and Thursday, December 27, and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"I would also ask anyone with CCTV that can assist our enquiries to please submit this to police for consideration."

Since the damage, the club's elite gymnasts have travelled to other clubs who have offered facilities, but this is proving difficult.

A fundraising page has also been set up to help the club replace the most badly damaged equipment.

In the meantime, parents have cleaned up the gym and patched up equipment with duct tape.

Image copyright Balwearie GC Image caption The toilets were also destroyed

One Balwearie parent, Karl Ovenstone, said the children were the victims in the incident.

He said: "My stepdaughter Amber was absolutely gutted, she was so upset. How can someone do this?

"Shame on them. They may have targeted the club but it's the kids they've hurt."

Coach Lorraine Crawford said it took years to build up all of the club's equipment, but they were determined to replace it.

She said: "This has been terrible but it will make us stronger. Everyone has come together."